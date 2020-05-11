Sonowal interacts with industry chamber representatives

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday interacted with representatives of industry associations and Public sector undertakings (PSUs) regarding the impact of COVID19 pandemic on industries of Assam.

Sonowal said while the government is working on giving a fillip to the pace of economic growth in the state, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 has arrived.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal interacting with representatives of industry associations and PSUs regarding impact of #COVID19 pandemic on industries of #Assam. pic.twitter.com/oKwU87bygr — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 11, 2020

The challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and the country needs to be on a constant vigil to prevent its spread.

Several sectors like tourism, construction, hospitality, and daily life engagements in the formal and informal sectors have been hit due to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come, Sonowal said.

The industry representatives apprised CM Sonowal of the steps being taken by them to maintain supply lines of essential items and medical equipment, assistance in creating isolation wards, utilization of corporate social responsibility funds for combating COVID-19, and provision of assistance to migrant labourers.