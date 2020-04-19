Sonowal telephones several eminent persons of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday made telephone calls to several eminent personalities of the State. He enquired about their well-being amidst the lockdown during the telephonic conversations.

The Chief Minister talked over phone with noted linguist and researcher of folklore of Assam Dr. Birendra Nath Dutta, former Director General of Assam Police Nishinath Changkakoti, Eminent scientist and educationist Dr Kulendu Pathak, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Kamalakanta Gogoi, former Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Bhaben Deka, writer Dr. Bimal Phukan, noted children’s litterateur Gagan Adhikari, Ex DIG of Assam Police Hiranya Bhatta among others.

Saying that Assam was performing well till now in managing COVID-19 outbreak, CM Sonowal assured these personalities that State Government was fully prepared to tackle all eventualities in future.

Apart from them, the Chief Minister also talked to eminent musicians of the state Zubeen Garg and Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) and wished them good health.