Sonowal telephones several eminent persons of Assam

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Sonowal telephones several eminent persons of Assam
341

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday made telephone calls to several eminent personalities of the State. He enquired about their well-being amidst the lockdown during the telephonic conversations.

The Chief Minister talked over phone with noted linguist and researcher of folklore of Assam Dr. Birendra Nath Dutta, former Director General of Assam Police Nishinath Changkakoti, Eminent scientist and educationist Dr Kulendu Pathak, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Kamalakanta Gogoi, former Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Bhaben Deka, writer Dr. Bimal Phukan, noted children’s litterateur Gagan Adhikari, Ex DIG of Assam Police Hiranya Bhatta among others.

Saying that Assam was performing well till now in managing COVID-19 outbreak, CM Sonowal assured these personalities that State Government was fully prepared to tackle all eventualities in future.

Apart from them, the Chief Minister also talked to eminent musicians of the state Zubeen Garg and Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) and wished them good health.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

12-Year-Boy To Appear Class 10 Board Exam

Regional

Drugs peddler arrested in Bharalumukh

World

Over 6000 coronavirus cases reported outside China: WHO

Regional

Tripura government limits paper use in state offices

Regional

Young journo dead in road accident

Top Stories

Key decisions taken during Assam Cabinet meet Today

Comments
Loading...