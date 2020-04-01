Sonowal urges Tablighi Jamaat attendees to voluntarily come forward

By Pratidin Bureau
Sonowal urges Tablighi Jamaat attendees to voluntarily come forward
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked the people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin at New Delhi from Assam, to voluntarily come forward and identify themselves before the concerned authorities to safeguard the interest of their own families and other citizens of the State.

CM Sonowal urged the people to go through necessary tests and screenings by the Health Department to determine COVID-19 infection. He also asked the people to provide any information to authorities about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

It may be mentioned here that Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that as many as 347 people from Assam, who attended the Jaamat at Nizamuddin in Delhi are back in the State now and the government of Assam has traced down 235 such people as of now.

