Sonowal Urges To Light A Diya on April 14

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to light an earthen lamp at 6 pm on April 14 on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Addressing the media persons at the Brahmaputra Guest House on Monday, Sonowal said, “This is the time that we will have to fight unitedly against the COVID-19 outbreak. The way people have shown their solidarity towards maintaining social distance and by supporting the Prime Minister’s request of staying at home is really appreciable. I urge the people to cooperate with the government and to have faith to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said, “This year people have not been able to celebrate Bihu and therefore I request each and everyone to light an earthen lamp at their balcony to mark the festival.”

Sonowal also thanked the people in emergency service who worked day and night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to a query regarding the opening of the wine shop, Sonowal said that they should follow the instruction of the Central government adding that the people should not forget about maintaining the social distance.