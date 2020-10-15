EntertainmentNational

Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza To Co-Host Documentary On Covid Heroes

By Pratidin Bureau
Actors Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza will be co-hosting a documentary series “Bharat Ke Mahaveer” to celebrate the country’s selfless heroes of Covid-19 pandemic.

The series, which is a joint initiative between United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, will be a three part show and showcase 12 stories of unsung heroes who displayed “strength and solidarity” amid the pandemic.

UN Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate Dia Mirza said India has shown the world how people’s united power can overcome any adversity.

“Instead of self-interest, we have seen an outpouring of solidarity during the pandemic. People are banding together to spread love, compassion and positivity through their actions, thereby ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind. I am proud to call myself an Indian and proud to be part of this excellent initiative,” she said in a statement.

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of COVID-related relief activities, said the pandemic has been “painful” but it didn’t deter individuals to show extraordinary sense of empathy.

According to CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, the aim of the series is to put spotlight on those who despite overwhelming challenges, stepped up to help others.

Bharat Ke Mahaveer will feature stories of solidarity, be it through food distribution providing medical care, donating their life savings or feeding a stray animal.

Bharat Ke Mahaveer will air on Discovery Channel and also stream on Discovery Plus in November.

