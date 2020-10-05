Special Trains To Run From Ghy, Silchar

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
67

The Northeast Frontier Railway announced it will run two special trains from Guwahati and Silchar, which will travel till Howrah and Trivandrum, respectively, from next week, a PTI report stated.

The train between Guwahati and Howrah will start from October 5, while the one between Silchar and Trivandrum will commence its journey from October 8, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in an official statement.

‘Two more special trains will be operated by Northeast Frontier Railway for the benefit of the people of the northeast region from this week,” he said in a release.

Related News

Nalbari: Clash Over BJP Leader’s Visit, Many Injured

Arunachalees Protest Against Hathras Gangrape

BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bengal

Ghy: Ferry Services Resume Today

The Guwahati-Howrah train will run daily and the Silchar-Trivandrum one will ply weekly, and both the trains will not have any unreserved coaches, Chanda said.

‘Passengers must download Aarogya Setu App and strictly observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. Wearing of face covers at the entry and during travel is a must. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station/board the train,’ the release said.

The NFR has also decided to resume three pairs of DEMU services in Tripura following receipt of a letter in this regard from the state government, Chanda said.

You might also like
World

No new domestic COVID-19 cases for first time in China

Top Stories

Lockdown extended till May 31; Read the guidelines

Top Stories

Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE Class X Results

Regional

‘Golden Needle’ tea sets record, sold at Rs. 75000 per kg

Top Stories

4th phase goes to poll tomorrow

Regional

West Bengal biggest defaulter in NRC: RGI

Comments
Loading...