Specially Trained Indian Army Dogs To Detect COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Specially trained canines of the Indian Army will now assist the forces in detecting positive cases of COVID-19 using sweat and urine samples. Indigenous breeds including Chippiparai, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels have been trained by the Indian Army to carry out ‘real-time’ detection of the virus.

“Indian Army dogs trained to detect COVID-19 using sweat & urine samples. Labradors & indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples & Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples. Based on samples’ data tested till now, sensitivity is over 95%,” Colonel Surender Saini, the trainer, told ANI.

The officer further said that they have conducted trials and operationally deployed the dogs, adding that the canines wont get infected as the “samples are sterile and don’t contain the virus”.

“Dogs can not get infected as samples used (urine & sweat) are sterile and don’t contain the virus. It only contains a volatile metabolic biomarker which is the signature of COVID19,” he said.

This type of detection system is currently being used in many other countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, Lebanon, Russia, and UAE at airports and railway stations.

