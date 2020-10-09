Spl Rajdhani Trains To Halt at North Lakhimpur, Rangapara

In a major development, Railway Ministry has announced the running of two bi-weekly special Rajdhani trains between Dibrugarh and New Delhi. The trains will start operating from October 12 and October 15 respectively.

The Rajdhani Express, bearing number 02505, which will cover the Dibrugarh-New Delhi route, will cross over the Bogibeel Bridge, and for the first time halt at some important North Bank stations like North Lakhimpur, Harmuti and Rangapara before continuing its journey forward.

The other train (02506), which will start operating from October 15, will run in the reverse direction starting its journey from New Delhi.

Train number 02505 will run on Monday and Friday, leaving Dibrugarh at 10 pm. And the other train will operate on Thursday and Sunday.

Find the official notification below –