IPL2023: CSK Beats LSG In Last-Over Thriller

With a mammoth score of 217/7, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) by 12 runs in their IPL encounter at the Chepauk on Monday.

It was an all-round performance from a side that was totally destroyed last year. The win was scripted by Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), Devon Conway (47) and Moeen Ali (4 for 26).

CSK, batting first, was off to a flying start with Gaikwad and Conway setting up the platform for CSK to post a huge margin. Gaikwad’s exit slowed things down but a cameo by MS Dhoni powered the team to 217 runs.

On the other hand, LSG was off to a flier with KL Rahul and Kayel Mayers, however, the wickets were falling down at regular intervals. CSK’s Moeen Ali was a star with the ball tonight with four wickets to his name as CSK beat LSG by a mere 12 runs.