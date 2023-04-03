Sports

#IPL2023: CSK Beats LSG In Last-Over Thriller

It was an all-round performance from a side that was totally destroyed last year.
Pratidin Bureau

With a mammoth score of 217/7, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) by 12 runs in their IPL encounter at the Chepauk on Monday. 

It was an all-round performance from a side that was totally destroyed last year. The win was scripted by Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), Devon Conway (47) and Moeen Ali (4 for 26). 

CSK, batting first, was off to a flying start with Gaikwad and Conway setting up the platform for CSK to post a huge margin. Gaikwad’s exit slowed things down but a cameo by MS Dhoni powered the team to 217 runs. 

On the other hand, LSG was off to a flier with KL Rahul and Kayel Mayers, however, the wickets were falling down at regular intervals. CSK’s Moeen Ali was a star with the ball tonight with four wickets to his name as CSK beat LSG by a mere 12 runs.

Chennai Super Kings
ipl 2023
Lucknow Super Kings

