T20 World Cup Winners List from 2007 to 2023

Cricket is a sport loved and celebrated by millions around the world. One of the most exciting and exhilarating formats of cricket is the T20 format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup is a global tournament that brings together the best teams from across the world to compete for the title of world champion.
The T20 World Cup has been held every two years since 2007, with the latest edition of the tournament being held in Australia in 2022. In this article, we will take a look at the T20 World Cup winners list from 2007 to 2022 and explore the teams that have emerged victorious in this thrilling tournament over the years.
Below is a detailed analysis of each player on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning team, as well as the Player of the Series, Top Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker, and Venue:
West Indies is considered the best T20 team so far. They have won the ICC T20 World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016. The West Indies team is known for its explosive batting and impressive all-rounder performance. Their ability to play well under pressure has been a major factor in their success in the T20 format.
However, other countries have also performed well in the T20 World Cup. India, Pakistan, England, and Sri Lanka have all won the tournament once. India won the inaugural tournament in 2007, while Pakistan won it in 2009. England won the tournament in 2010, and Sri Lanka won it in 2014.
Last year, in a thrilling finale between two formidable teams, England emerged as the winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, triumphing over Pakistan by a margin of 5 wickets. Pakistan had set a target of 137 runs (137/8) in their 20 overs, but England chased it down in 19 overs, scoring 138 runs and losing 5 wickets in the process. Virat Kohli, the Indian batsman, topped the tournament's batting charts with an impressive total of 296 runs in 6 matches. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga took the most wickets in the tournament, with a total of 15 wickets in 8 matches and an economy rate of 6.41.
In the T20 World Cup of 2021, Australia and New Zealand faced off in a thrilling final match. Ultimately, Australia emerged victorious, defeating New Zealand by a margin of 8 wickets to become the winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. This marked the first time that the Australian cricket team had won the T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in the final match. The tournament featured a total of 12 teams competing in the main event (Super 12), which were split into two groups.
The West Indies cricket team emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup 2016 final against England, securing their second title and becoming the first team to do so. They only lost one match to Afghanistan during the tournament, having won their first championship in 2012. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series, and Tamim Iqbal was the top run-scorer.
Sri Lanka claimed the 2014 T20 World Cup Winner title by defeating India in the final by 6 wickets. India had made it to the final for the second time, and Virat Kohli received both the Player of the Series and top run-scorer awards for the tournament.
The West Indies team won their first T20 World Cup in 2012, which was held in Sri Lanka. In the final, they defeated the hosts Sri Lanka by 36 runs. The West Indies lost their first match of the tournament against Australia but bounced back to win all the remaining matches. Marlon Samuels from the West Indies was the Player of the Series, and Shane Watson from Australia was the top run-scorer.
England emerged as champions of the 2010 T20 World Cup, becoming the first non-Asian team to achieve this feat. They defeated their Ashes rivals, Australia, by seven wickets in the final. Despite losing their first match to the West Indies, England won all the subsequent games and clinched the trophy. Kevin Pietersen was named the Player of the Series for his contribution to the team's success.
Pakistan secured its first T20 World Cup title in 2009, two years after finishing as runners-up in the inaugural tournament. Hosted by England, Pakistan overcame Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final. Despite losing their opening match to England and a Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan managed to win the championship. Tillakaratne Dilshan was awarded the Player of the Series for his impressive performances.
The Indian cricket team, led by MS Dhoni, was the champions of the first T20 World Cup in 2007, after defeating Pakistan in the final. India lost only one match in the tournament, against New Zealand in the Super 8s. The Player of the Series award went to Shahid Afridi from Pakistan.