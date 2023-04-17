T20 World Cup Winners List from 2007 to 2023

Cricket is a sport loved and celebrated by millions around the world. One of the most exciting and exhilarating formats of cricket is the T20 format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup is a global tournament that brings together the best teams from across the world to compete for the title of world champion.

The T20 World Cup has been held every two years since 2007, with the latest edition of the tournament being held in Australia in 2022. In this article, we will take a look at the T20 World Cup winners list from 2007 to 2022 and explore the teams that have emerged victorious in this thrilling tournament over the years.