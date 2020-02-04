Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha session Start on Feb 5

The 89th session of socio-cultural-religious organization Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha will start from February 5, Wednesdays at Dihingiya Mohura Pothar of Kamargaon in Golaghat.

The main venue named as ‘Heritage Kaziranga Samannay Kshetra’ and the same has been reverberated with rhythms of ‘Borgeet’, ‘Dihanam’ and ‘Jikir-Jari’.

The locals have been making preparations enthusiastically to welcome lakhs of the devotee from all over the nation for the session converted Dihingiya Mohura Pothar of Kamargaon into a holy place.

The annual conferences of the Sangha are important events to discuss organizational as well as spiritual matters. These conferences in recent years have turned into a national event with massive public participation.

Cultural activities are organized on a grand scale. The conferences have played an important role in bringing about the unity and integrity among the diverse sections of people of the region.

The session of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha will conclude on February 8.

Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha is the largest socio-cultural-religious organization in Assam established in 1930 a village named Palasani in the district of Nagaon.

Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha is an organization that based on the social, cultural, religious and spiritual ideals of Srimanta Sankaradeva, the great Vaishnava saint and religious preceptor of the medieval age.

According to Sangha’s official website, the organization has contributed significantly to religious and spiritual regeneration, social and cultural change and moral and intellectual growth. Above all, it has created an environment of peace, unity, integrity and amity among the large followers belonging to diverse ethnic groups, castes and creeds of entire north-east India.

The four-tier system of the Sangha consists of the primary unit, local area unit, district unit and the central committee. The Sangha has more than 5000 primary unites 300 regional unites and 45 district unites function on a democratic basis.

During the first three decades of the 20th century, organizations like the Discourse Centre, Study Circle, Publicity Centre, BhagavataStudy Centre, Jnanmalini Sabha and other small organization were formed in Barapujia, Kaliabor, Palasani of the district of Nagaon, Dhekial of Golaghat and Sualkuchi of Kamrup for the propagation of the doctrines of Sankaradeva. These efforts remained limited in nature and impact. The meeting of Ramakanta Bhuyan and Haladhar Bhuyan, the 2 important social workers of Nagaon in the third decade of the 20th century, was a significant event in the history of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha.

Amakanta Muktiar and Haladhar Bhuyan decided to make a united and concerted effort to spread Sankaradeva’s Bhakti movement. On the advice of Haladhar Bhuyan and with the objectives spelt out by Muktiar, a publicity centre was formed at Palasani with the cooperation of the members of the Jnanmalini Sabha. In 1930 the centre was named ‘Sankar Sangha’ in a public meeting marking the beginning of the organization.

The Sangha’s name was changed to ‘Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha’ in the conference held in 1970 at North Lakhimpur under the president ship of Late Sonaram Chutia.

Some other notable persons who contributed to the strengthening of the organization in the early stage with labour and intellect are Nilamani Phukan, Haliram Mahanta, Dambarudhar Barua, Gahan Chandra Goswami, Sashi Chandra Barbarua, Harmohan Das, Tirtha Nath Goswami and Lakheswar Saikia.

Sangha has been publishing a 6 monthly magazine Namdharma (initially it was monthly Juga Dharma, changed to the present name at the suggestion of Lakshminath Bezbaroa) since 1952