Stand Alone Shops To Be Open In Assam

The Shops of the green zone districts of the state to open from tomorrow. On the other hand, the shops in the five red zone districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon, and Golaghat will remain closed.

The cabinet decides that the shops located within a five km radius of the five red zone districts will also remain closed.

Only stand alone shops in rural areas in green and orange zones (except containment areas) will open. No Bazar or haat will open. For urban areas, it will be reviewed on 3 May. No rural shops in 5 km of boundary of Red Zone will be allowed. — Kumar Sanjay Krishna (@KrSanjayKrishna) April 27, 2020

It may be stated that the inter-district movement of vehicles in Assam has been extended till May 2. This was announced by Assam Transport and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Addressing to media, Patowary added that regarding the BTC election, Cabinet had already sent an innovative idea to the state election commission of Assam.