Stand Alone Shops To Be Open In Assam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam To Open Standalone Shops In Green Zone
35

The Shops of the green zone districts of the state to open from tomorrow. On the other hand, the shops in the five red zone districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon, and Golaghat will remain closed.

The cabinet decides that the shops located within a five km radius of the five red zone districts will also remain closed.

It may be stated that the inter-district movement of vehicles in Assam has been extended till May 2. This was announced by Assam Transport and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Addressing to media, Patowary added that regarding the BTC election, Cabinet had already sent an innovative idea to the state election commission of Assam.

