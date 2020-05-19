State Govt Develops ‘Job Plan’ for Assam Returnees

With the aim to enhance skills of the youth who have come back to Assam due to COVID19 pandemic and make them industry-ready, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati and held a meeting with authorities.

The Chief Minister said that IIE must play a pivotal role in identifying capacity of the youths of the state returning from outside in the post-COVID-19 scenario and equipping them with required skills for contributing to the economic growth of the state.

If 5000 youths are provided placement or given self-employment opportunities in the first phase, other people would be encouraged to come forward for skill training, he said.

Sonowal also stressed on the willingness of the returnees to take up skill training for economic empowerment and urged IIE to win the people’s faith with visible results.

Sonowal urged the institute to map the industry requirement so that need based skills to youths of the state can be provided for their absorption in the work force. He also stressed on the need for IIE, Agriculture, Industry and such line departments to work cohesively to achieve the goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Assam’ (self reliant Assam) through economic empowerment.

In the situation of economic slowdown, the Chief Minister urged IIE officials to make the institute more visible at the grassroots and inspire the youths of the state to take up entrepreneurship for creating job opportunities and contributing to the economic development of the state.