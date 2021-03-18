Statewide AASU Protest Against CAA On March 20

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AASU
File Image
69

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will take out a motor cycle rally at Dhemaji on March 20 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dhemaji district AASU president Dipak Sarma said the decision has been take as per instruction from the AASU’s central committee.

The central committee of AASU said that the AASU activists would take part in anti-CAA protests across the State.

Related News

Assam Election: Siddhartha Bhattacharyya Files Nomination

Tripura: Budget Session to Begin on March 19

Wrestler Ritika Phogat Commits Suicide

COVID-19: 35,871 New Cases Reported in 24 Hrs, Highest Since…

“Our aim is to make all, especially those living in the rural areas, aware of the draconian CAA introduced by the BJP government. We will reach out to all and make them aware of how the CAA is a threat to the identity and culture of Assam,” said AASU members.

The AASU will take out the mega rally across the state ahead of the first phase of the assembly election scheduled on March 27.

The AASU has asked the contesting candidates as well as the political parties to clear their stand on the CAA.

The Congress has made the CAA one of its main poll planks in this election. The party has ‘guaranteed’ to bring a law to nullify the implementation of the CAA in the State.

You might also like
Top Stories

Sedition charge against Manjit Mahanta

Regional

Police raids Hotels in Hojai

Regional

Clause 6 To be Implemented before Passing CAB: Amit Shah

Regional

Two detained in Hojai firing incident

Sports

Everester Tarun Saikia lost both kidneys

Top Stories

Infected By COVID, Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Dies

Comments
Loading...