Statewide AASU Protest Against CAA On March 20

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will take out a motor cycle rally at Dhemaji on March 20 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dhemaji district AASU president Dipak Sarma said the decision has been take as per instruction from the AASU’s central committee.

The central committee of AASU said that the AASU activists would take part in anti-CAA protests across the State.

“Our aim is to make all, especially those living in the rural areas, aware of the draconian CAA introduced by the BJP government. We will reach out to all and make them aware of how the CAA is a threat to the identity and culture of Assam,” said AASU members.

The AASU will take out the mega rally across the state ahead of the first phase of the assembly election scheduled on March 27.

The AASU has asked the contesting candidates as well as the political parties to clear their stand on the CAA.

The Congress has made the CAA one of its main poll planks in this election. The party has ‘guaranteed’ to bring a law to nullify the implementation of the CAA in the State.