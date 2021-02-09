Statewide Non-Cooperation of Teachers’ to Begin on Feb 11

A state-wide non-cooperation of teachers is set to begin from February 11 during the Assam budget session. Around 36,000 schools and 1.7lakh teachers are suppose to participate in the protest placing various demands to the government.

The non-cooperation will begin under the aegis of Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) from February 11-February 13.

The ASPTA members said that the government has not fulfilled all the demands of the teachers placed before it and the non-cooperation will begin in order to fulfill the demands. One of the major issues of the teachers is the grade pay of the graduate and the headmaster posts creation which has not been surfaced.

Earlier, thousands of school teachers attempted to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Guwahati. Upon failing to do so, they protested at Udayan Kristi in Lokhra. Following the protest, they were given assurances but the APSTA has stated those promises have not been fulfilled.