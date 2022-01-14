Statutory Inquiry Initiated Into Guwahati-Bikaner Train Accident: Railway Minister

A statutory inquiry has been initiated to find out the reason behind the Guwahati-Bikaner train accident in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

He informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation.

“A statutory inquiry has been initiated. PM Modi is monitoring the situation and I am in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Vaishnaw said as he visited the train accident site.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the accident has risen to nine with 36 people being injured.

Indian Railways has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident.

Soon after the accident, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations as passengers were trapped after around 12 bogies of the train derailed.

The accident took place around 5pm in the evening.