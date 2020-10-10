“Steps Should Be Taken To Avert Another Pandemic”- Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today reportedly said that steps must be taken to stave off another such pandemic in the coming days. He also lauded the efforts of the Corona warriors.

A HT report quoted the leader, who is widely respected across political circles in India, as saying on World Mental Health Day. , “These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can’t be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future.”

He said he appreciated the efforts and dedication shown by people working in the health care sector. “However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future,” he added.

“Every morning, I recite mantras and pray that this pandemic will come to an end as soon as possible. I dedicate these practices for the good of the world, especially India,” he added.