HealthRegionalTop Stories

Stranded People of Assam Will be Safe: Sonowal

By Pratidin Bureau
184

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday thanked the doctors, media workers and other health department workers who worked day and night to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Bongaigaon, the Chief Minister assured that the people of Assam who are stranded in other parts of the country will be safe and secure adding that the government will take necessary steps to keep the people of the state safe.

Sonowal said that the state government has issued letters to the chief ministers of different states to take care of the people of Assam who are stranded outside. He also informed that the government has also instructed the district administrations to provide special health examination of children and elderly people.

The CM also urged the people not to believe in any rumours and instructed the concerned departments to take necessary measures to provide essential commodities to the people.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

One person commission to probe APSC scam

Top Stories

Army denies ULFA (I)’s claim of casualty

Regional

Babu’s “Majuli Gavoru” creates controversy

Sports

Complacency Has No Place in Sport: Graham Reid

Top Stories

WATCH NOW – Akhil Gogoi thanks people of Assam

Regional

Massive fire guts two houses at Mariani

Comments
Loading...