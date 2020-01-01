Student Unions Observes Hunger Strike Against CAA

The student unions of Cotton University, Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, and Tezpur University have observed a hunger strike in front of the main entrance of Cotton University on Wednesday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The students union of the state has not left far behind from protesting against the citizenship law from the very beginning and today also they staged a protest demanding to scrap the act.

“We have staged the protest on the first day of the New Year demanding to withdraw the citizenship act. New Year is not a concern as it will come every year but the main responsibility as a citizen is to save the state from illegal immigrants and therefore, we are sitting here observing hunger strike rather than to enjoy the New Year’s eve,” said one of the agitating students.

The students union said that they won’t accept the act in any circumstances and will willingly sacrifice their lives but will not allow the Act to be implemented.