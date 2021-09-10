Students Can Continue Online Classes Even Without Paying Monthly Fee: Ghy HC

The Gauhati High court has issued a very important order in relation to the education sector of Assam on Friday.

As per the order issued by the Gauhati High Court, the students will not be deprived of online classes even if they do not pay the monthly fee to their respective educational institutions.

Through this order, the Gauhati HC has warned the private sectored educational institutions that take a very hefty amount of monthly fee from the students.

The HC has also ordered to reduce the school admission and other monthly fee in view of the Covid-19 situation that became a barrier to physical education for the students.

The petition was filed regarding reduction in monthly fees during the pandemic situation in the state.

It has also been ordered to the private sectored schools to submit the expenditure and deposit details to the free regulatory committee.

The free regulatory committee will further take the final decision on fee reduction.

The Gauhati HC has also ordered the schools to refund the remaining amount to the parents once the fee is reduced.

It has also been informed that 200 private sectored schools have sent application to the Gauhati High Court opposing the fee reduction matter.