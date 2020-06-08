StudentsLivesMatter campaign demands cancellation of exams

Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students across India have started a hashtag campaign #StudentsLivesMatter demanding educational institutions to scrap their final year or final semester examinations for this year and should promote the students.

The campaign is gaining popularity across social media and students are citing their personal grievances and issues for the cancellation of the examinations. Earlier, several higher educational institutions including Delhi University and IITs had decided to promote the intermediate semester students. However, students are now anxious and worried that examinations will be held with the ongoing lockdown relaxations despite the COVID19 cases escalating every day.

Students from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana are participating actively in the campaign. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari announced that examinations will be conducted after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a complete cancellation of the examinations. Today, Maharashtra crossed the mark of China’s COVID19 recorded cases.