Sushant Singh Case: CBI Summons Rhea Chakraborty, Father

CBI summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty and her father as part of the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Supreme Court had on last week ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over the case to CBI for investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has accused Ms Chakraborty, his girlfriend, of financial fraud and abetment of suicide and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Ms Chakraborty, 28, has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing into Mr Rajput’s father’s allegations of crores being taken out of his account.

A special CBI team is in Mumbai since Friday to investigate into the case.

On Sunday, a staff member of the Mr Rajput and his friend Sidharth Pathani were questioned by the CBI.

Neeraj, a staff member of Mr Rajput, was called for the third consecutive day at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday.

Sidharth Pithani was Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and is also described as his “creative manager” in some reports. He calls himself an actor and filmmaker too. He was earlier this month summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged money laundering linked to the death case, reported NDTV.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14

The Supreme Court last week said that the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that “an impartial probe is the need of the hour”.