Tablighi Jamaat Chief Blames Mankind Sins for COVID-19

The chief of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, Maulana Saad In a new audio message has blamed the sins of mankind for novel coronavirus which has infected over 9 lakh people around the globe including over 2000 cases in India.

Maulana Mohammad Saad, in a new audio message, said, “There is no doubt that sins of human beings are responsible for this problem of the novel coronavirus. Allah is angry.”

Maulana Saad is absconding and different teams of police are tracing him in UP and Delhi. Mohammad Saad has also taken u-turn from his earlier statement where he had asked Jamaat members to ignore lockdown restrictions. In the new audio, he can be heard saying, “People should follow the guidelines and advise of doctors. I myself am in isolation and people should follow the instructions.”

The Delhi government and Delhi Police had instructed the Markaz authorities to vacate the premises. Markaz had informed the police on March 24 that they are following the instructions and guidelines of government as far as COVID-19 is concerned. Mohammad Saad in the audio seems to be saying otherwise.

In the old video, Saad tells the gathering, “This is the time when mosques should be populated. I feel pity for those who are saying that this is a time when people who should not go or stay inside mosques. This is the time when we should be not be scattered and leave mosques. If we gather inside mosques then Allah will create peace and comfort in the world.”

The government has identified 824 foreign nationals who visited Markaz and 2,361 people were evacuated on April 1. Hundreds of those who attended gathering have been tested positive for COVID-19 across the country and 606 others have symptoms of coronavirus.