‘Talent undiscovered’: Shankar Mahadevan introduces Assam flautist

By Pratidin Bureau
Music composer Shankar Mahadevan on Friday took to Facebook to introduce a talented flute Artist, whom he met outside a restaurant. Interestingly the flautist was from Assam identified as Dilip Heera.

“Talent undiscovered !! Everyone pls bless Dilip heera from Assam !! What an amazing player !!,” Shankar Mahadevan wrote, while sharing a video with Dipil Heera on Facebook. Dilip Heera also performed along with Mahadevan during the video.

WATCH the Video:

Talent undiscovered !! Everyone pls bless Dilip heera from Assam !! What an amazing player !! 💕

Shankar Mahadevan ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 9, 2020

Meanwhile, netizens also hailed Dilip Heera on Facebook.

