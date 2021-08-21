Taliban Stopped Sikh, Hindu Afghans Trying To Board IAF Plane

The Taliban who have recently taken over Afghanistan has reportedly stopped the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from boarding the Indian Air Force plane which actually went to bring the refugees to India.

The Taliban said that since the Sikh and Hindus of Afghanistan are Afghan nationals, they must return back to their respective homes.

According to a report from a leading daily, the group of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus has now safely returned to Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh ji Karte Parwan in Kabul.

President of World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) Vikramjit Singh Sahney informed media sources that Minority MPs Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honoryar were a part of the group that tried to board the IAF plane on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that around 150 people, many of whom are believed to be Indian citizens have been abducted by Taliban fighters from the outside gates of Kabul Airport on Saturday.

The report stated that the Foreign Ministry is trying to confirm this development and has not commented at this time.

The reported abduction comes hours after an Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft managed to evacuate around 85 Indians from Kabul; the plane has landed safely in Dushanbe in Tajikistan, sources said, adding that a second (larger C-17) aircraft was on standby for further evacuations.