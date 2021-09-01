Taliban To Announce New Govt Soon

In the latest development amid the recapturing of war-torn Afghanistan by militant organization Taliban, declared that discussions on forming the new government have been finalised and an announcement will be made at the earliest.

As per reports, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will also be the leader of the new government.

“Consultations are almost finalized on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a … model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this,” Samangani was quoted as saying in a Tolo News report.

Meanwhile, there are also unconfirmed reports indicating a post of a prime minister in the next government. The Taliban has already appointed governors, police chiefs, and police commanders for provinces and districts.

However, Tolo News reported that discussions are yet to take place over the system’s name, the national flag, or national anthem.