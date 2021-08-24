‘Taliban Will Help Pakistan To Capture Kashmir’: Pak Ruling Party Leader

A leader of the ruling Pakistan ruling party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has unabashedly admitted Pakistan military’s close ties with the Taliban and its anti-India agenda.

During a TV news debate, The PTI leader, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the Taliban have announced that they have joined hands with Pakistan and will help them to capture Kashmir.

“The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir,” Sheikh said during the show.

After he made the statement, the news anchor got alarmed and said, “Madam, do you realise what you have said. You have no idea what you have said. For God’s sake ma’am, this show will air around the world. This will be viewed in India.”

Unaffected and unconcerned, the PTI leader continued saying that “Taliban will help us because they have been mistreated.”

Earlier, the Afghan government had accused Pakistan and its intelligence agencies of playing a pivotal role in harboring the Taliban in its territory.

Notably, the Taliban had earlier stated that Kashmir is India’s ‘internal and bilateral’ issue.