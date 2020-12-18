‘Talks On For Another Chance To UPSC Aspirants’: Centre To SC

The Supreme Court has given time to the Union government till January to decide on giving an extra chance to civil service aspirants for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2021, whose last attempt at cracking the prelims expired in October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While arguing for a second opportunity and corresponding age relaxation, they said the aspirants’ preparations were crippled by lockdowns and restrictions. The study material was also scarce as coaching centres were closed. Many could not even attend the exam, The Hindu reported.

Notably, the court was hearing a petition filed by 59 aspirants, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Anushree Prashit Kapadia.

“An extra attempt is pertinent because their preparation has been severely disrupted on account of the COVID-19 situation and also because they will become age-barred next year”, the plea said.

Moreover, the court has fixed January 11, 2021, as the next date of hearing.