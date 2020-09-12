Tamil Nadu: Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

Another NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu has died by suicide on Saturday. She was found hanging in the hall area of their house in the morning.

According to police, Jothi Sri Durga, 19, was attending coaching classes to prepare for her second NEET attempt. She had cleared the highly competitive national exam last year and was on a wait list.

Durga left a suicide note which said that she would disappoint her family members and others if she fails to get a medical seat. She also left behind a video recording in her phone.

Her body was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Later, it was cremated at the Corporation crematorium in Thathaneri.

DMK MLA P. Saravanan, who offered condolences to the bereaved family, said that depression and fear of NEET had claimed yet another life in Tamil Nadu.

“None of 19,000 students who were offered free NEET coaching through 412 government-run coaching centres could clear the entrance last year. This reveals that the poor and rural students need special coaching to clear NEET and that comes at a huge cost,” he said.

He urged the central government to scrap NEET till the education system is fortified.

Another 19-year-old student who had given NEET twice died by suicide on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district.