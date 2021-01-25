Tamil Nadu: Elephant Dies After Being Set Afire, 2 Arrested

In what may be described as an inhumane act, a 40-year old elephant died after some miscreants tossed a burning cloth on it when it strayed into a human habitat in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgris district.

As per reports, the elephant was serious injured in the attack and later succumbed to the same without responding to treatment. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

The elephant was spotted groaning in pain near the Singara forest range few days ago by some locals, who alerted the authorities. Forest officials reached the spot and attempted to take it to a veterinarian for treatment but it unfortunately died on the way.

The video of the incident went viral which enraged netizens and demanded severe punishment for the culprits.