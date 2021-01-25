NationalTop Stories

Tamil Nadu: Elephant Dies After Being Set Afire, 2 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
106

In what may be described as an inhumane act, a 40-year old elephant died after some miscreants tossed a burning cloth on it when it strayed into a human habitat in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgris district.

As per reports, the elephant was serious injured in the attack and later succumbed to the same without responding to treatment. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

The elephant was spotted groaning in pain near the Singara forest range few days ago by some locals, who alerted the authorities. Forest officials reached the spot and attempted to take it to a veterinarian for treatment but it unfortunately died on the way.

Related News

Pulwama Martyr Mohan Lal Conferred With Gallantry Award

Assam: Looming Threat to Migratory Birds

UP: License Now Mandatory To Keep Alcohol Over Prescribed…

‘Only Mother Can Order Her Son’: Farmer’s Letter To PM’s…

The video of the incident went viral which enraged netizens and demanded severe punishment for the culprits.

You might also like
Sports

Shikhar Dhawan Out Of WC, Shares Emotional Video

Regional

Chirang: 60 year old allegedly rapes minor

National

#MeToo: M J Akbar to issue statement on allegations

Regional

Upamanyu campaigns with his electoral symbol

Top Stories

Raha Toll Gate to remain shut indefinitely

Regional

Kaziranga reopens today

Comments
Loading...