Tamulpur Will Become A New District In BTC – Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an election rally at Ghagrachak, Goibari on Saturday, said that Tamulpur will be declared as a new district.

Currently, there are four districts under BTC – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Baksa. Tamulpur is a sub-division of Baksa district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“We will create Tamulpur district. Tamulpur district will include Darangajuli, Goibari, Nagrijuli, and Suklai Serfang constituencies of the BTC. There will be five districts in BTC. Currently, there are four districts under the BTC,” the minister said.