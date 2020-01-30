Tangla gears up for Kalaguru Sangeet Mahotsav

One of the largest cultural extravaganzas of Assam the ‘Kalaguru Sangeet Mahotsav’ 2020 will be hosted in Tangla HS playground in Tangla town of Udalguri district on January 31 and February 1.

Every year this music festival is hosted by Zubeen Garg on his personal front and this time Tangla-the business and educational township of Udalguri district which is teeming with the culture-loving populace will host it to pay homage to the legendary personality, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

The organizers have arranged seminars on the life and history of ‘Kalaguru’ and other legendary singers of Assam along with efforts for the preservation of their rich heritage and carrying forward their legacy to the young generation.

The two-day long extravaganza Kalaguru Sangeet Mahotsav will also include exhibitions, musical nights and folk teams representing diverse ethnic communities of North-East are also likely to perform in the event.

A statue of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha is also likely to be erected in Tangla town during the event. Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a pioneer of Assamese music and art. A legendary Assamese poet, music composer and writer and a doyen of art he is revered by the people as ‘Kalaguru’