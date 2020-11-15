Tarkishore Prasad To Replace Sushil Modi As Bihar Dy CM

Tarkishore Prasad, four-time MLA from Katihar, is set to become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, NDTV reported. Sushil Kumar Modi, who was the Dy CM in Nitish Kumar’s last cabinet, is expected to be moved to Delhi for a post in the union cabinet.

Prasad was elected the BJP’s leader in the assembly a day before Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

“I have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability,” he told news agency ANI on his legislature party post. Asked whether he was going to be Nitish Kumars deputy, he said, “I can’t comment on it as of now.”

Sushil Modi, who was also the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls, said that Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar was named as the leader after a meeting of the NDA and paved the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The NDA secured the majority in the recently held election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats this week.