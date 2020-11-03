Top StoriesRegional

Tarun Gogoi Out of Danger: GMCH Doctors

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
132

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi is ‘out of danger’, said doctors at GMCH after monitoring his health.

They said Gogoi’s health has improved to some extent and he has been removed from the non-invasive ventilator.

“Now he is out of danger. However, we will keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. He spoke to his son (MP Gaurav Gogoi)” GMCH superintendant Abhijit Sarma said while speaking to media on Tuesday morning.

Related News

KKHSOU Signs MoU with NTF For Documenting Social History

Udalguri: 3 Dead in a Road Accident

Satradhikar Gopal Ch Dev Goswami Passes Away

File Replies by 2 Weeks: SC on Delimitation Pleas in Assam

The three-time Assam chief minister complained of uneasiness on Sunday night, after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of GMCH.

Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from COVID-19. He was under treatment at GMCH for about two months and was under observation of a team of nine doctors at his residence after discharge.

You might also like
Business

WhatsApp to start showing ads

Regional

Green Assam! Trees Cut Down in Janata Bhawan

Regional

“LS Contestants mandated to advertise their criminal records”

National

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Detained

Top Stories

Dibrugarh: 6 Arrested For Demanding Money From Hospital

Regional

TET teacher attacked in Barpeta

Comments
Loading...