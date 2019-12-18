Tarun Gogoi Seen as Lawyer, Assists Chidambaram

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi put on the lawyer’s hat after a span of 35 years when he stepped into the Supreme Court premises and attended the court’s proceedings on Wednesday.

The top court today took up a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Citizenship) Act or C (A) A.

Gogoi attended the court as a lawyer last time in 1983 to argue a case.

The former CM was in the court to assist his party colleague P Chidambaram.

A total of 60 petitions have been filed in the apex court against the Citizenship Act.

The Supreme Court, however, adjourned the matter till January 22, 2020, after issuing a notice to the Centre.