Tarun Gogoi Slams PM Modi Over Detention Centre Remarks

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday said the Congress government in Assam did set up a detention camp in the State following an order from the bench of Justice BK Sharma of the Gauhati High Court, in 2009.

Gogoi also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar” for saying that there is no detention camp in the country and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for one in Goalpara district.

Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had suggested setting up detention camps for illegal immigrants, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “The Chief Minister holds the Congress responsible giving shelter to illegal immigrants in the State. Why haven’t they detected and deported them in the past four years? Who prevents them from deporting foreigners? Now detention camps are obsolete, so is the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). Since the Bangladesh government has sought the list of their citizens staying in India, give them the list. They’ll take their people back.”