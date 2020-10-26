Tarun Gogoi Thanks GMCH Staff After Being Discharged

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, thanked the doctors and hospital staff for taking good care of him.

The 85-year-old veteran Congress leader further said that he is looking forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision.

Gogoi in a tweet wrote, “I thank the entire medical team at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their excellent care for the past two months. I look forward to continuing my recovery at home under medical supervision.”

Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from the GMCH on Sunday after a period of 60 days.

He was admitted to the GMCH on August 26 after he had tested positive for COVID-19.