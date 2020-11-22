Tarun Gogoi’s Health “Critical But Stable”: GMCH

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarmah on Sunday updated the current health status of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and said “Mr. Gogoi is critical but stable and semi-conscious and the next 48 hours are crucial”.

“There is no deterioration in Mr.Gogoi’s health and the laboratory investigations results are showing better results. Those are positive findings”.

Addressing the press, Dr. Sarmah said, “Mr.Gogoi’s acidosis is stable now and maintain his blood pressure and pulse,” adding, “the oxygen saturation levels are between 95 to 97”.

However, the associate professor of GMCH raised concerns on the urine output of the Mr.Gogoi which is around 100 ml, however, he is undergoing the required treatment for the kidney and, “dialysis of the kidney will be the last resort”.

“There has been eye movement as well…there has been motor movements and he has opened his eyes this morning,” Sarmah added.

Sarmah said he is on mechanical ventilation and incubation with multi-organs dysfunction and Mr.Gogoi cannot be shifted to any other hospital out of Assam. The doctor said a huge group of doctors are observing him including doctors from AIIMS, Delhi.