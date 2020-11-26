Top StoriesRegional

Tarun Gogoi’s Last Rites To Be Held Today At Navagraha

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Ripun Bora/ Twitter
The last rites of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi will be performed today at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati with full state honours.

The mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader have now reached his official government residence in Minister’s Colony. They will be taken to the to the Rukminigaon church on GS road. From there, the procession will go towards RG Baruah Road and stop at a naamghar on the way.

The procession will be heading towards the mosque at Ambari and then via Ugratara temple will be brought to Navagraha for the last rites.

Furthermore, special traffic regulations and restrictions have been imposed on parts of the city.

Check out the traffic regulations and rules below –

Traffic Guidelines For Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral Procession
