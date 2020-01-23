Tarun Gogoi’s security: High court orders status quo

The Gauhati High Court issued notice to the Central and State governments with respect to a case challenging the withdrawal of ‘Z plus’ security to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and also ordered status quo to be maintained.

The next hearing has been slated for February 12.

Gogoi’s security cover recently was brought down from Z plus with CRPF cover category to Z. He had alleged that his security cover was downgraded as he is a vocal critic of the BJP-led government.

“The Court has asked the government to maintain status quo and submit report by February 12. During the period the court has asked the government to file the affidavit,” said Atul Chandra Buragohain, who appeared for Gogoi in the court.