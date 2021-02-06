“Tea Community Is Improving In Every Sector”: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke about the potential of the tea community while addressing the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela (CBDPM) held at Khanapara in Guwahati on Saturday. CM greets tea workers in the ‘Bagania’ language at the starting of the speech.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said ” Three meritorious son and daughters from tea community have crack APSC. The community is now improving.”

The minister also said that the central government is committed to the welfare of the tea tribe community of Assam.

“Tea workers were repeatedly neglected and deprived during the tenure of the Congress government but the BJP government has worked for the future of tea workers’ children” he added.

In the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam distributed Rs. 3000 each to nearly 7.5 lakh people belonging to the tea garden areas under the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar scheme at the ceremony. Sonowal thanked the union minister for attending the ceremony.

Adding more information on the scheme, Sonowal said, “This scheme is not about just wealth, it’s our devotion towards the community.”

Government has provided funds to tea workers in 3 instalments, he further added.

The Chief Minister urged the community to educate their children and also to encourage them to work hard for the country.

He further stated that , ” For a Atmanirbhar Bharat there must be a Atmanirbhar Assam.”