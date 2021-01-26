Tear Gas Fired At Farmers For Breaking Barricades

Protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points in Delhi broke police barricades to enter the city on Tuesday morning resulting in police using tear gas on the farmers.

Different groups of protesting farmers forcefully entered the city before the time allotted by the Delhi Police for their rally.

In a PTI report, a police personnel said they had to use tear gas to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time..

The report also stated that security forces have been trying to convince the farmers of holding the tractor rally after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade.

#WATCH Police use tear gas on farmers who have arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Singhu border#Delhi pic.twitter.com/fPriKAGvf9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021