Top StoriesNational

Tear Gas Fired At Farmers For Breaking Barricades

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
44

Protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points in Delhi broke police barricades to enter the city on Tuesday morning resulting in police using tear gas on the farmers.

Different groups of protesting farmers forcefully entered the city before the time allotted by the Delhi Police for their rally.

In a PTI report, a police personnel said they had to use tear gas to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time..

Related News

British PM Boris Johnson Greets India on R-Day

Assam | 67 MLAs Listed as Crorepatis: Report

J&K: Pilot Killed In Indian Army Helicopter Crash

Farmers Break Barricades, Enter Delhi For R-Day Tractor…

The report also stated that security forces have been trying to convince the farmers of holding the tractor rally after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade.

You might also like
Regional

Bollywood celebrities to reach Guwahati today

Regional

Differently-abled people in Assam boycott International Day of Persons with…

Regional

Himanta Biswa Unveils PRANAM Commission

Top Stories

BJP sweeps 10 out of 13 NCHAC seats

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

Dhubri Lawyer Held For Cheating People In Name Of Jobs

Comments
Loading...