Teenage girl gang-raped in North Guwahati

On the same, when four rapists of the Nirbhaya incident were hanged, a teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped at the North Guwahati Ferryghat on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Madhyamkhanda ferryghat in North Guwahati in the wee hours. There were three culprits involved in the incident.

A man who went to take bath into the Brahmaputra found the teenager with serious injuries. She was immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police initiated an investigation into the brutal incident. However, the culprits are yet to be identified. The locals demanded strict actions against the culprit.