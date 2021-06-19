NationalTop Stories

Telangana: Lockdown Lifted Up, Educational Institutes to Open From July 1

The Telangana Government has resolved to remove all the Covid restrictions in the state and open educational institutions from July 1.

The decision came on Saturday to uplift the state-wide lockdown which was put in place since the second week of May.

As per reports, the cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence examined reports regarding the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

After officials from the Medical and Health Department suggested that the number of new infections as well as positivity rate has come down drastically and the disease was under control in the state, a decision to lift the lockdown was taken.

Also Read: Telangana Cancels Class 12 Board Exams

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office of Telangana said that instructions have been passed on to officials in all departments to lift all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

The government has also instructed the Education Department to reopen all categories of educational institutions across the state from July 1 after which the students will be allowed to attend classes physically.

However, the government clarified that lifting of lockdown should not lead to any negligent behaviour. People should continue wearing masks, maintain physical distance, and ensure personal hygiene to curtail the spread of the virus, the CMO added. Urging the people to follow the guidelines prepared by the government, the cabinet sought full support and cooperation from the people.

According to reports, the Education Department has been asked to prepare instructions and guidelines regarding compulsory attendance of the students, online classes, and other related matters.

Also Read: Assam: Electricity Bill Payment Mandatory For Govt Employees To Draw Salaries
