Top StoriesRegional

Terror funding: NSCN-IM cadre arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
87

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person in connection with a terror funding case linked to the Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM). Masasosang Ao, a resident of Dimapur, was arrested on Friday.

Masasosang, a close associate of main accused Alemla Jamir, was actively involved in the transfer/mobilisation of the terror funds for NSCN (IM). He was produced before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi and taken in police custody for further investigation.

The NIA, on December 20 last year, had registered a case against Alemla Jamir and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to probe the alleged terror financing charges linked to the NSCN(IM).

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Crucial hearing on NRC in SC today

Business

Infosys to expand seats of Pune campus to 35,000

National

PM Modi third most followed leader on Twitter, second most influential

National

CBSE 10th Result | Smriti Irani’s Daughter makes her proud

Regional

Robbery in Narayanpur: Woman critically injured

Regional

Sushmita wants CAB

Comments
Loading...