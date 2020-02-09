Terror funding: NSCN-IM cadre arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person in connection with a terror funding case linked to the Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM). Masasosang Ao, a resident of Dimapur, was arrested on Friday.

Masasosang, a close associate of main accused Alemla Jamir, was actively involved in the transfer/mobilisation of the terror funds for NSCN (IM). He was produced before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi and taken in police custody for further investigation.



The NIA, on December 20 last year, had registered a case against Alemla Jamir and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to probe the alleged terror financing charges linked to the NSCN(IM).