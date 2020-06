The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has approved the Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur as an authorized testing centre, informed Assam health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

In a tweet, the Minister said, “In yet another development that strengthens our ongoing fight against a pandemic, I am pleased to share that @DRDO_India has approved Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur as an authorized testing centre for #COVID19.”