In a tragic incident, over 300 shops have been gutted in a fire at Tezpur.

The fire broke out on Sunday midnight. Losses of over-crore rupees have been speculated.

Over 20 fire tender from Sonitpur district and neighbouring Udalguri district rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

So far, no reports of causalities or injuries have been registered. An investigation is underway.

More details are awaited