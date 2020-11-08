Tezpur: Two NSCN (IM) Cadres Arrested, Arms-Ammunition Seized

Police on Saturday evening apprehended two NSCN (IM) cadres along with sophisticated firearms after a brief gunfight in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of police, CRPF and army intelligence jointly put a security checking point at Mission Chariali and nabbed the cadres – Secretary of the insurgent outfit Khampai Wancho, and Khunghee Mikam of Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Khampai Wancho admitted that he is a 2016 batch NSCN (IM) cadre and took training in Dimapur, Nagaland and carried out organisational work”, Additional SP Numal Mahanta told the Hindu.

Mahanta added that the other cadre Khunghee Mikam claimed he was vice president of a political party in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, both were travelling from Dimapur to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and halted at Mission Chariali here to meet a person for a secret mission.

Police seized one 7.62 pistol and live ammunition from their possession.

Both the cadres are reportedly involved in an ambush in Nagaland where Assam Rifles jawans were killed.