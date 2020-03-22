This is not a public holiday brother: Salman Khan

Amid the scare of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday urged the people to take the government’s advisory of self-isolation seriously. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video message urging people to stay at home.

“Ye public holiday nahi hai bhaai, ye bada serious maamla hai.. ye sab band karo, please wear masks, wash your hands and stay clean [This is not a public holiday. This is a serious issue. Stop everything, please wear masks, wash your hands and stay clean],” the actor said, adding, “What is the problem in doing all of these things if it saves hundreds of lives? Please follow this… This is a matter of lives.”

It may be mentioned here that like several other Bollywood celebrities, Salman Khan is also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.