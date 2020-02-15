WorldHealth

This is what Coronavirus looks like

By Pratidin Bureau
A team of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in US’ Montana has released scanning and transmission electron microscope images of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The investigator of NIAID’s Rocky Mountains Laboratories (RML) Emmie de Wit provided the virus, while, microscopist Elizabeth Fischer produced the images, with the visual medical arts office colourising the images.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed infections across mainland China has risen to 66,492, while the number of deaths has reached 1,523. Beijing has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on all those returning to the city.

